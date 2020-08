An emergency must-read piece . 59% of Joe Bidenโ€™s supporters currently plan to vote by mail, while the comparable number for Trump backers is only 18%. Can't wait for the election. Trump's plan to steal the electionFirst, do not vote by mail. Do not vote by mail. Not sure what you should do if you live in a state like Utah, Washington or Oregon where vote-by-mail is all you can do. Second, Congress has to come back. We must protest in the streets. Esp in DC . They must feel our ire. Now, not in November. That will, for sure, be too late.