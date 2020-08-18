Adams Farms in Kingston#

Every place has one of these groceries. In New Orleans it's Langenstein's. In Menlo Park, Draeger's. In Woodside, Roberts. In the Hudson Valley -- Adams. They make a lot of their own stuff. They get the best products. They have a farm where they grow a lot of the produce they sell. #
Right now we have peaches and all kinds of berries, local grown, fresh and delicious. In September that's when the apples arrive. Huge boxes of them. It's something to behold. New we have blueberries.#
And I'm telling you, their marinara sauce is the best. I know Adams is not an Italian name. But somehow they figured it out. Very fresh and delicious in every way. Previously my favorite marinara was San Marzano. Very good. But Adams is better imho. #
Last update: Tuesday August 18, 2020; 11:47 AM EDT.
