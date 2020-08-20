I never do interviews on podcasts about podcasting, but I just did one, a few weeks ago, and they're getting ready to publish, and wanted a 75-word bio. So I wrote a new one. This one is exactly 75 words according to my script. I did not verify it by counting by hand.#
Dave Winer is an inventor of new media types, software developer and blogger in Woodstock NY. Started two Silicon Valley software companies, former contributing editor at Wired, with research fellowships at Harvard and NYU. Developed podcasting, RSS, blogging, outlining and web content management software. He has an MS in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin, and a BS in Math from Tulane. Winer has the first and longest-running blog on the internet, Scripting News, scripting.com.#
Last update: Thursday August 20, 2020; 1:24 PM EDT.
