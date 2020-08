Over the years I've resisted characterizing the Trump voter because I was pretty sure it was more than racism, because we're all racist. It takes a special kind of racism to act on it the way they do. I think it's best described as white supremacy . All kinds of things freak them out but the one that they can't live with is equality for "others." Strips their gears. Not negotiable. They'll tear the country down before they let that happen. As long as all they have to do is vote. They're not very strong, and as soon as hard times really hits them they'll crumble. They've lived sheltered lives for generations, feel entitled.