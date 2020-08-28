Everything falls into place if you think of the Repubs as the white supremacy party. It isn't racism. Everyone has racism, but we check it, control it, if we behave badly we feel badly. A white supremacist feels should they be in control. Natural order. Master race. #
Why are there no reports of black cops attacking white people with unnecessary deadly force?#
News orgs should never let the truth be a partisan issue.#
I am so frustrated with news. Why don’t they take the bull by the horns and fill the vacuum left by the government in disease control. They are in the info business, supposedly. This should be easy, biggest opportunity ever. Why are they so paralyzed. Get angry, act.#
We love the same country. Black men should not stand alone. When Doc RIvers gives a speech like this, there should be five white men standing behind him.#
Most amazing video. Murderer, armed and white, tries to surrender. Cops ask for directions, drive by. #
Suppose the Democrats win. Will they have their convention on the White House lawn too. Can you imagine that the next Republican administration won’t do exactly what Trump is doing? #
I bought a compact Nissan pickup truck in 1991. 4-cylinder, drove like a golf cart or lawn mower, excellent mileage, great for trips to hardware or garden supply store. They don’t seem to make them anymore. Pickups are monster size and up.#
“America greatness” that Trump talks about is white supremacy.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)