Sunday August 30, 2020; 11:41 AM EDT
Pictures of the day#
  • This is what today's Hitler Youth look like. They're laughing because Trump said it would be cool for them to shoot black people. They thought that was clever. #
  • This is when I realized for sure Trump was on Team Russia.#

