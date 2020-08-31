An idea! Everywhere across the country on one day, we all walk to our polling places. Singing happy American songs. We shall overcome. Wearing masks of course. Dress rehearsal for Election Day. At your local polling place, you ring a bell and salute the American flag, and go home. We all take turns. Then on Election Day itself we all know where to go, and we have it in our minds. You can still vote by mail if you want, assuming you trust it. We should make Election Day as much anticipated as any holiday. It wouldn't take a long time, but it would give every local TV station a place to send their cameras. The famous suburban parents with their kids on bikes and singing. Republicans too. Everyone join in. This is America. Doc Rivers. That would make it clear to everyone what's going on. Your country needs you now. It's important.