Isn't it funny how no one is running an ad that says basically if you're stuck at home and ever hope to get out vote for Biden/Harris. I think we all know with Trump after a year or two if we're still alive, we'll volunteer to get the virus if we can just go to a party or go out to dinner and a movie. #
If you like Succession, here's a great interview with Cherry Jones. She played the Nan Pierce, owner of PGM (which is really the NYT), who Logan Roy (in real life, Rupert Murdoch) wanted to buy. It's a really good interview and of course it's about Succession so it's even better. #
OK, so -- I think it's time for TV to pick up the cue from Twitter and follow all the advice they've been dumping on Facebook. When someone says something like this, I don't care if he's president, you have to cut him off. Otherwise you're responsible for what happens.#
Believe it or not I've only used Zoom once, in read only mode. I was attending the virtual funeral for a longtime friend's mother. I don't know how I've been so lucky. I really do not like the idea of Zoom. #
I was invited to a panel discussion on Clubhouse recently. I was to be one of the celebs, and there would be an audience. This is something I have not liked ever since we did the four BloggerCons. The concept of an audience just makes people go out into the hallway, and if you want people to be excited and engaged, and share their best ideas, there should no audience at all. I think Clubhouse might be good for that. But the discussion leader, who is like a reporter or a teacher, has to know most of the people in the room, to know who to call on. And the "Raise Hand" feature needs to be disabled for this. And people have to understand when their mike turns off and someone else starts speaking. It also wouldn't be bad if the moderator could give a little haptic nudge via the phone to the person they were about to call on, saying "wake up you're about to be called on." Don't want to catch anyone napping. #
States should have to buy insurance against mass shootings, to fund health care for victims or damages to families of those killed. That would give them incentive to control factors that cause mass shootings.#
Good morning and welcome to September 2020. The August OPML has been archived for those who are interested in such things. #
Last update: Tuesday September 1, 2020; 12:38 PM EDT.
