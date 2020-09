A longtime friend uses Mailchimp to send a periodic newsletter. They have a feature that allows the author to re-send the mail to people who haven't opened it. Here's the writeup . They don't say how they know it wasn't opened. I was under the impression that mail apps prevent this kind of invasive behavior. People used to use one-pixel images with search params, but I think the email apps now copy the image and replace it in the HTML, to prevent the sender from knowing. So I told my friend I don't think it's possible. Pretty sure that's right, but I guess it depends on the app you use for email. I use GMail. I think these days enough people use GMail to make the Mailchimp feature useless. BTW, I did open the first email, and it treated me as if I hadn't. More evidence that the feature doesn't really work. If you have insight, please comment

I'm sure almost everything I do would make Trump think I'm a sucker . To his question, I like to help others. That's what's in it for me. I don't envy anyone who lives only for himself. As you get older, and there's not much life remaining. When you already have enough material wealth, there really can only be satisfaction in helping other, mostly younger, people get more out of their lives. Trump is 74 years old and you can see his health is slipping. Not much time left. He already has more money than he can possibly spend in 1000 lifetimes. There's no point in making more. He's not making anyone's life better, quite the opposite. There's still a little time left for him to find his way. Or at least get out of the way.