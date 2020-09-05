On Facebook's new UI#

After a week of using the new Facebook user interface — it’s awful. The first thing you want to do when you come to Facebook is find out what’s new, so you pull down the menu with all the new stuff in it. In the old version in that menu were links to all of the comments, posts, likes of people I follow. Perfect. That’s exactly what I’m looking for. In the new version most of the new items are friend requests. I get huge numbers of spam friend requests. I can’t tell in this menu which are spam and which are real so I just delete them all. And it’s hard to find the new comments posts and likes of my friends. Usually new interfaces are upsetting in the first few days and then you get used to them and that’s it. That isn’t happening with this interface. It’s just wrong. Facebook you should fix it. I know this because I still have the old interface on my iPad and it’s much much easier to use. I apologize for typos in this. I recited it using voice recognition on my iPad, and it’s not perfect. #
Last update: Saturday September 5, 2020; 5:30 PM EDT.
