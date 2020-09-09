Why doesn’t Biden announce a Covid task force and name the people and turn the mic over to them so that we can have scientific and straight regular update on what’s happening with the virus in the United States. No political interference.#
If you haven't listened to the 1619 podcast, I highly recommend it. It's not often that a podcast has such lasting value. Opened my eyes about my own country.#
I would prefer if there were no debates this time, but if there have to be debates: 1. It should be done virtually. I don't want Trump giving Biden the virus. 2. No interruptions. After your time is up, your mike is turned off. They should practice this so it works perfectly.#
Last update: Wednesday September 9, 2020; 10:25 AM EDT.
