Trump is a TV show. If you want to get rid of 10 or more percent in his following, program a Trump TV show every night that isn't news, it's actors in a soap opera, playing the roles of people in Trump's White House. We hang out with him during Oval Office tantrums, and during pajama time in the morning with Fox and Friends, and watching TiVo of Rachel Maddow at lunch time. If this gets too boring, or for premium access, have him masturbating. His fans just want to be at home with Trump. Give them what Trump won't. Change the conversation from one about Trump that he controls to one that is focused on his boredom, sloth, immaturity, depravity, bad hygiene (false teeth), criminal behavior and shitloads of lying. Introduce new characters, like his cardiologist.

When I was a kid, still in elementary school, my parents bought a new car. A Pontiac Catalina, perhaps. One year I was given the job of rotating the tires, something you do to even-out the wear. I had to look deep into the trunk, and I could see way in the back, a cutout in the panel under the rear window that had a speaker, and a pair of wires disconnected from the speaker. At the time a rear speaker was a high-value luxury feature, esp for kids who sat in the back seat. I hooked the wires up and asked my father to come out and turn the car and the radio on. The speaker worked. My parents, buying the car, had not opted to pay for the rear speaker, but I guessed that it was cheaper for the manufacturer to put the speaker in every car, and only hook it up if you paid for it. Never forgot that, it still influences my software design to this day.