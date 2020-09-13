The number of dead, for purposes of the election, should be the projected number as of Election Day. And a question should be part of the discussion. Do you want to be one of the dead ones?#
I had a heated discussion yesterday with a dear friend who I greatly respect, about the Woodward thesis. Here's the question I asked, at the core of my case, and I'd ask it to Jay Rosen too, and to you dear reader, if you think what Woodward did was understandable and/or excusable. Why do you care about winning the election? What are you trying to prevent? Think about it. If you're listening and not arguing, you'll get it. #
I had to write a piece about this before I realized that Woodward is probably the best/worst example. Had it been a random reporter at the NYT, I think people would have looked at it differently. The Times brought us many terrible things like WMDs in Iraq and Hillary's Emails. Holding on to such an important bit of information about the president, and the snake oil he was selling about the disease, would be less excusable perhaps if it were a reporter no one heard of, instead of the most famous reporter in the world, possibly the most famous reporter ever. Who feels qualified to criticize The Great Woodward, the St Peter of the Church of the Savvy. #
Someone on the NYT op-ed page has to call Woodward out. But journalism always covers up the sins of journalism. Please let me know if you see journalism not doing this, I'll give them an award. It never happens. If only Rachel, Chris, Al, Joy, Wolf, Erin, Jake, Brian or Anderson looked at the Woodward case, and broadcast a message loud and clear, if any other reporter does this, we're going to crucify them. They do it regularly for Facebook. Someone has to do it for them. We pay too high a price for their inability to admit the most costly errors. They've all set a terrible precedent by remaining silent. #
When I update my iPhone using iTunes I get this error message. #
The iPhone could not be updated because the firmware file is not compatible. #
No one seems to know what that means when you search for it on Google, and none of the advice works and it's happened a number of times, and every time I have to re-discover the workaround. This time I'm writing a blog post so when I search for it, I'll have the answer.#
Last update: Sunday September 13, 2020; 4:05 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)