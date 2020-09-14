Chrome playing video halts screen saver#

Tried quitting all my apps. Then the screen saver would start. #
Now to figure out which app was the culprit. I figured it was Dropbox, my first guess for anything going wrong. Sorry. But it wasn't Dropbox. #
Turns out it was Chrome. If it thinks you're watching a video, it will keep the Mac from going to sleep. I had a window from Agora open, because I was interested in it and planned to go back to learn more. Well it has a video on the home page. It didn't even register with me. #
So I closed that window, waited a minute, with Chrome running, and the screen saver kicked in. #
A reminder if you have this problem in the future. #
