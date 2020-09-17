I believe self-executing functions in JavaScript are obsolete with ES6. I never liked and rarely used them. I prefer to use features put there by the designers, rather than use a clever hack that makes you wonder why the feature wasn't put there. #
Now in ., you can create a simple block and declare your variables with let. No clever hacks needed.
The block, like a bundle in Frontier, allows you to collapse some code, hide its variables from the containing code, without declaring a new routine. It's essential that you put a comment at the opening left curly brace to say what the block does. If that's not easy to do that indicates a refactor is needed, imho.
Last update: Thursday September 17, 2020; 9:17 PM EDT.
