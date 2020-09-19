 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday September 19, 2020; 12:10 PM EDT
2020 hard-crossings#
  • It just hit me that a lot of things are piling up on us. Like overdue bills we received the final notices years ago, we didn't pay up and now they've all come due at the same time. #
  • Here's the list.#
    • Authoritarianism. When the Senate didn't remove Trump after impeachment that was the end of the American system of checks and balances. Local government is broke.#
    • Pandemic. We dismantled the government units we set up to deal with it. We taught the world how to deal with this crisis, but we ourselves lost our way.#
    • Climate. Fires in California and Australia, hurricanes worse every year. The crisis will get worse in the future, but it's here now. #
    • Economy. Small business and individuals are in deep trouble.#
    • Education and health care. How can they survive pandemic?#
  • If Trump is in power after the election, then you can add another.#
    • Looting of US complete. #
  • Some of these mainly apply to the US, although the country is so central to the world economy and culture, it's hard to imagine the lines don't get crossed elsewhere, eventually. We're being dragged down the same hole as Russia and China, for example. How can Germany, France, etc avoid it. The UK is in the toilet with us. #

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday September 19, 2020; 2:48 PM EDT.

