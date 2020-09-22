We need Occam's News#

Wake me up when we get Occam's News, because there's a lot of really weird reporting going on these days that makes me wish someone would just cut the bull and report what's really happening, not what they feel they can prove. #
Yes, Covid is tranmitted via air. This is considered controversial? Why then were nursing homes such great incubators for Covid? Meat packing plants? Schools? And why are supermarkets not? Answer: When you pack a building full of people who stay there for hours they get sick. Because the virus lingers and accumulates. The load is what matters. As more sickness spends more time in an enclosed space the chance you'll get sick goes up. I don't care what it says on the CDC website. You shouldn't either. Obviously Trump is fucking with it. Or so says Occam.#
Then you hear reporters ask, full of naïveté, why does the CDC keep changing their guidance. They don't you idiot! That's what I want to scream at the reporter. Although of course the reporter knows what's going on. Some Trump apointee got their sweaty hands on the password for the home page of the CDC website and they edit it. The CDC knows, just like we know, that the virus is transmitted as described above. Trump knows too. But he wants his supporters to not know. Shhh. Otherwise they might wear masks. Can't have that. Only Democratic sissies wear masks. #
There are many other things like this, maybe I'll add to the list. In the meantime Occam's News says you should report what's obvious, not what can be proven. Later, if it turns out you were wrong, apologize and correct your reporting. Politicians take advantage of the fact that reporters will only say things they know for sure, and then they'll add alleged just to be sure, because the worst thing they can think of is being caught saying something that's wrong. Instead everything they say is wrong, because it's watered down and stupid. We know that Barr and Trump are sick fucks. Stop pretending they aren't. #
BTW, it's been encouraging to see CNN break out of the non-Occam school lately. They don't pretend that there's some controversy over whether or not you should wear a mask. They say the president is an asshole when he makes people come to his concerts without wearing masks. So good for them. But they ought to just go all the way. #
And by the way, when Maddow laments that we have to get the info on our own, does it ever occur to anyone at MSNBC that they are a fucking communications machine. They could put up a page that would say what the CDC would say if they weren't corrupted by Trump. Why sit on the sidelines and complain. Solve the fucking problem Rachel. Come on! (This is what I yelled at the TV last night, which is why you need to have a blog like I do, so you can do this too.)#
Last update: Tuesday September 22, 2020; 5:23 PM EDT.
