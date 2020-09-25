BingeWorthy profile pages#

Anyone who has signed on to BingeWorthy has one. #
They list all the shows you've rated, from best to worst. #
They exist primarily to provide Twitter and Facebook metadata for your ratings. For example, I posted my profile to Twitter. You can tell what you're getting, when you click. This is really important. #
Profile pages are designed to share. When someone asks for a list of good things to binge, instead of thinking of a few off the top of the head, share a link to your profile page. #
You can edit your name, the image URL, description so if you're not happy with the initial versions (which we got from your Twitter profile), you can change them in the Settings dialog in BingeWorthy. All this is echoed in your Facebook and Twitter metadata, so it'll show up when you paste a link into those services, and many others that read this form of metadata.#
If you have questions or comments, please post them here. #
Last update: Friday September 25, 2020; 10:48 AM EDT.
