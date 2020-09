There's some good news about Covid-19 that you don't see in the news -- eventually it will become less deadly. Most viruses in that family do, the virus mutates, and a strain that kills fewer victims comes to dominate, and that process repeats. The virus spreads out to find new victims and over time it weakens. The 1918 pandemic ended after two years, with no vaccine, but the virus didn't go away, it became seasonal. It still pops up, to this day, but it's nowhere near the problem it was in 1918. That will probably happen with Covid-19 too.