The House could still impeach Trump to halt the ratification of the new Supreme Court justice. And the Democrats, assuming they take power in January, can increase the size of the court to whatever they want. Of course the Repubs will scream bloody murder and the press will repeat that, with volume, because it's an exciting story. And we know the Dems can't stand that. Look what they did to Al Franken. Concerned they would be called hypocrites by the Repubs, itself an act of total hypocrisy, they destroyed his career which was going pretty well, you'd have to say. One of the most eloquent Democrats in a party that has trouble finishing sentences, much less whole thoughts.