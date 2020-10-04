Checking in on Twitter#

People decide whether something is important based on who the writer is. There doesn't seem to be much room for ideas to circulate on their own merit. #
There is a circle of commentators and you're either in or out. I'm out and you are probably too. #
You can say all you want, but if it's outside your perceived area of expertise, no one will hear it. And if people in your perceived area of expertise aren't valued. I'm an expert in using and building the kind of network software we use today. But everyone thinks they're an expert in this, so that expertise counts for little. #
Having money automatically conveys value to your ideas. It's the most transportable form of expertise, because (I guess) people think you can buy whatever expertise you personally don't have?#
I like writing in Twitter, and that makes me think a tool something like this for offline writing might be good.#
You know it's a lot like an outliner. Twitter has fuzzy ways of navigating the structure. Hard to feel it. Outliners are pretty clear about the structure. I've often wondered if an outliner wouldn't make a good writing tool for Twitter. I don't do it that way, so obviously at that level it's not there. #
I dislike how hard it is to find something I wrote on Twitter. I pretty much have to get an idea into my blog so it can be indexed by the search engines. That's the only way I have any hope of finding it in the future. #
