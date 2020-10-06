Digital Ocean has really good docs, and they strive for simplicity, and they pull it off. Good performance and pricing too. I've migrated all of my network apps to DO. Started using their database platform a year ago, and it "just worked." I don't like all the jargon in the writeup of their new app platform, but it's probably pretty good. Glitch is here too, but I don't think "real" developers get that it'll be useful for them, but it is. The core idea is put your app on GitHub, connect it to a node on the host (Digital Ocean, Glitch, etc), and deploy changes by updating on GitHub. I expect Microsoft will be here too. Imagine a button on the repo that says Deploy (MS bought GitHub recently). We're about to see a huge simplification of writing apps for the net. There's no reason it can't be a lot easier. Note that AWS or Google aren't remotely here, their systems are labyrinthine, designed for the priesthood. #
In a way, we are lucky Trump is so incompetent. In January, if he weren't insane and deaf he could have gotten his approval ratings to 90% simply by doing exactly what science said to do. He would be coasting to a landslide election at this point.#
Last update: Tuesday October 6, 2020; 4:28 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)