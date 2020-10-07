26 years blogging#

To get to to 25 years it could be stubbornness, the desire to reach a goal. To get to 26 is something different. It says I was really born to do this. I just cruised through the last year, of course I blogged it, through all the crazy shit, and beauty, why wouldn't I?#
It might be time to change the motto from "It's even worse than it appears" to the motto of Battlestar Galactica." All this has happened before, and all this will happen again." Because it really is a loop. Back at the beginning it was Microsoft, Apple, Sun, IBM, etc.#
Today the stories are mostly about Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix.But amazingly the stories are exactly the same. Which is the story of humanity. And tech. "smile"#
I got the blogging gene from my mother, and great-uncle. I am a software developer, I do love doing that, but I'm also a NBB, a Natural Born Blogger. Not sure what that's good for exactly. That at $2.50 gets you on the subway. I think.#
Last update: Wednesday October 7, 2020; 8:23 PM EDT.
