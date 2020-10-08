🚀

BTW, this time I tried to watch the debate, but gave up after a few minutes. Pence lies and spins. I find it insulting to be lied to that way. And then he talks over his limit, way over. Then you realize he's setting it up so that when he starts answering the question he was asked, it's already past the time limit, so the moderator keeps interrupting him with "Thank you Mr Vice President." Until finally he stops. At her request. That was enough for me. I heard about the fly on Twitter, and thought that was interesting. Probably the fly was a messenger from the alien robot spaceship parked in synchronous Earth orbit, relaying messages from the Home Planet to the robot Pence. Or a robot supplying a booster for Pence's adderall and steroids cocktail. Possibly Ruth Bader Ginsburg reincarnated as a fly? The mind drifts to other topics and there was a hellacious windstorm going on outside, so I quit early.