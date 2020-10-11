When you see a program you want to watch, look for the + icon in the upper left corner of the program box. Click it. The program is added to your watchlist, displayed just below the box. The icon changes to a checkmark. Click again, it's removed from the watchlist and the check icon changes to a + icon. #
The icons are weird, imho, but they are the ones Netflix uses for their watchlist, and Amazon Prime video copied them. So I went with Netflix's icons. As usual thanks to Font Awesome there was no work to finding the icons. #
I have a few more projects in mind for BingeWorthy. This one was a relative quick hit, took three days from beginning to end. Of course when I started I thought it would take one day. I think there might be another API layer possible for SQL databases that would make such a job much quicker, but I'm not ready to approach that yet. #
Added a new feature today to the blog. Still have to check it out in the nightly email. I can now include videos inline, which is a feature I've wanted for special occasions.#
Below is a video I took on a country road as some bikers roared by. It seems like I must have been standing there waiting for them, but it was a coincidence. They are really awful, incredibly loud, you can hear them for ten minutes as they go up and down the hills in and out of the valley. I'm not sure why they don't use their mufflers or if their bikes have them, but they really do disturb the peace. #
Last update: Sunday October 11, 2020; 1:09 PM EDT.
