I object to the title of this podcast . "Why The Left is Losing on Abortion." Once again it's a horserace. Winning and losing. And the subject is wrong. I guess "The Left" is losing but really it's the people of the United States who are losing. This is a terrible disease in American discourse and until we train ourselves to stop ignoring ourselves and realize thatare the government, and insist that our journalists do the same, we will all keep losing, left, right, center, all of it.