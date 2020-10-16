Trump's magnificent shitshow#

I told you that Trump would suck at the town hall yesterday, whether or not Biden was there. NBC did us all a favor by putting it on. People, you have to think. This is not 2016, when Trump was a juggernaut. Like it or not, Trump is president now, and reality has caught up with him, and with us, his subjects. The economy is wrecked, huge numbers of Americans are dead, many more seriously sick, and there's no end in sight. We're all either huddled in our houses in isolation, or out getting infected, and there isn't much of an inbetween. If there's a car accident in Wisconsin they won't be able to help the victims because there's no room in the hospitals. Trump is much more familiar with the conspiracy theories than he is with what's actually happening in the country he's supposed to govern.#
So how did a meetup with actual American voters go? It was a shitshow. A glorious, Trump-humiliating shitshow. It was obvious that was how it was going to go. There's an old adage about people always fighting the last war. 2020 is not 2016. Trump isn't the same candidate he was then. In 2016 you would be right to be pissed at NBC. But in 2020, we should be thanking them for giving full exposure to the fake president we sadly have, and happily have a chance to remove. #
Thanks to Maddow I didn't even have to watch the Trump town hall. She did an incredible post-town-hall review of all the ridiculousness of Trump trying to talk to normal voters about his role as their commander in chief. Hers was the inverse of a shitshow. She was cleaning up the shit after the show. #
Last update: Friday October 16, 2020; 10:59 AM EDT.
