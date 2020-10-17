I am usually interested in the MLB and NBA playoffs, but this year I practically ignored them. The reason, in retrospect, is that sports is all about the ritual, the continutity, the historic connection. Novelty feels wrong. For example, I still haven't gotten over the Designated Hitter Rule, and the three-point shot in basketball still seems like an innovation. I like sports because they connect to the past. I went to games as a kid with ancestors who are now gone. "What did the Mets do?" was the beginning of every kitchen table conversation in the house I grew up in. It was the default. To this day my brain says those words when it's idle. This season was a heroic effort for both sports, esp the NBA with its bubble, but the only heroism that gets me to pay attention to sport is what happens on the court and on the field. #
I voted for a libtard. I hope that makes nazi wingnuts cry. #
I don't know what happens with my Nightly Email app if there's nothing on the blog for a day. Not wanting to find out, I posted this. 😄#
Last update: Saturday October 17, 2020; 2:35 PM EDT.
