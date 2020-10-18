Mistakes heard recently (and repeatedly) on cable news. #
Wearing a mask protects other people more than it protects the wearer. So if one person in a crowd of thousands wears a mask, unless it's certain that person has the virus, it's not doing much to protect anyone.#
It has been said that if the Dems win the Senate and hold the House, it doesn't matter if Trump is re-elected, Congress will remove him. Not possible. It takes a 2/3 majority in the Senate, or 67 votes, to remove the president, and there aren't enough Republican seats at stake in the election to give the Dems that big a majority, even if they swept the Repubs. However there would be enough Democrats in the Senate to require a full trial, including testimony. Recall that the Senate not only didn't convict, they didn't allow an actual trial with witnesses and compelled testimony. #
Repeating Russian misinfo, even to question it, is journalistic malpractice. It's the biggest mistake journalism keeps repeating. Journalism wields a lot of power, and that power is accountable to no one. It may be a bigger problem than Citizens United or court packing by either party. #
"I thought it might be fun to give herd immunity a chance." #
Last update: Sunday October 18, 2020; 12:08 PM EDT.
