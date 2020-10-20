Started a web and voice conversation with Andrew Shell about ideas for rethinking blogs and feeds. I found, as others have, that I need another kind of document to include in my personal CMS other than a story that's part of the blog. Everything about blogs are set up to be written, then lightly edited, and never touched again. Like a fresco painting. It's temporal writing. But there are other things that I want to develop over time, keep coming back to, revising. A few years back I started this.how to hold those docs. It's worked out really well. I wrote the Google and HTTP faq as a this.how doc. We also had this in Manila, right from the start. We wrote, published and maintained the docs for Frontier using the same CMS we used for blogging. In the end the data structures are the same, what was confusing is how we think about them. But once you make a decision to put non-temporal docs "over there" then things start working. #
BTW, about 20 years ago I was writing about timeless weblogs. I vaguely remember it. Some of the stuff I wrote is offline, but possibly in archive.org. But I'm pretty sure I have the right solution now. How can I tell? I use it. Why? Because I know when to use it. That's the trick to iterating this stuff. The tech is easy compared to the workflow. #
Hover is a great domain company, highly recommend them. I've even given them an award for a very clever no-brainer DNS feature that no one else does, as far as I know. On Sunday I registered a new domain and wasn't able to access it. So I contacted their support, they said they needed permission to go into my account to see how I had it configured. By then the problem had cleared on its own, but it was puzzling why they would need permission. The DNS setup is, by design, totally public info. Anyone could look to see how my domain is set up. I assumed they were doing that when there have been support issues in the past. #
If you went to a polling place and saw this cop, you'd think...#
Last update: Tuesday October 20, 2020; 2:36 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)