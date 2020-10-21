Anyone who votes for Trump is suicidal and I can prove it. 1. The virus is real, doesn't matter what you believe, it is in fact killing people and destroying other people's lives. 2. We aren't doing anything to stop it, because the president doesn't want us to. He has that power. 3. If you re-elect him, you'll get more of the same; if you don't we'll start fighting it asap. If for no other reason than you want to live, you should vote for Biden/Harris. #
I will totally accept the result of the World Series -- if the Mets win.#
I'm doing a phone interview/podcast with Jason Calacanis later today. I often blog about these things before doing them, so I fill my head with ideas that might be worth discussing. He and I have some interests in common, notably how to include universities in the tech development process. I think there's more to it than what Y-combinator does. Anyway, I just spewed (not kidding) a bunch of ideas into a Twitter thread. Wanted to be sure it was linked into the blog. #
Last update: Wednesday October 21, 2020; 1:01 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)