Will we undo Trump?#

Don't want to jinx things, but when Biden takes office I assume the FBI will fully investigate what really happened in the 2016 election, without any interference from political appointees. The new Attorney General releases the reports Barr wouldn't let us see. I assume that's going to happen too. #
What if we determine that the election was a crime. That the Trump campaign didn't just collude with Russia, it was Russia. Recent revelations about Manafort say that pretty clearly. Everyone was looking for collusion, but it was actually much worse.#
We were an occupied country for four years. Should we allow anything Trump did in those four years to stand? Or do we just remove the three Supreme Court justices he nominated, tear up all his executive orders, remove all the regulations passed by his agencies. Undo anything that can be reasonably undone. #
I don't think i's fair to the USA to make us live with the results of a totally invalid election. #
Last update: Saturday October 24, 2020; 11:48 AM EDT.
