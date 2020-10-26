NPR adopts a new feed format. Of course they'll continue to support RSS 2.0, so all your feeds will continue to work. It's a long piece, in which the authro explains why a new feed format in 2020 is not a great idea, but they're going to do it anyway. Imagine a replacement for HTML or HTTP. We should be going toward more interop rather than less. Hey but no one listens to me. (Ooops. Later I realized this piece was written in December 2017. I guess it didn't shake the world.)#
I have the Apple credit card. It's so incredibly easy to pay the bill, because the UI is right there on your iPhone. I also now have an Amazon card, and two traditional bank cards. So I know from what I'm talking about. #
It's not often you know that next Tuesday the world is going to change in a profound way. There's still a chance the world will fall apart before then, as a programmer I am trained to think of all that can go wrong. But barring that, one way or the other everything will change a week from today.#
Last update: Monday October 26, 2020; 11:12 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)