Friday October 30, 2020; 5:04 PM EDT
News business models, again#
  • Another thought re news business models.#
  • As far as I know I can still buy a single issue of say The New Yorker at an airport newsstand. #
  • Why not offer the same product on the web. Pure profit. No manufacturing or distribution cost. #
  • Important: I can buy w/o credit card, no commitment.#
  • PS: On the web, not a Kindle.#
  • PPS: I don't mind paying with a credit card, but I don't want to give the card to the news org. Use Venmo or Paypal, for example. Or Apple or Google's wallet. #

