 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday, October 31, 2020
There weren't many blogs in the aftermath of the 2000 election, but Scripting News was there, covering the Florida recount. Here's the archive for November and December 2000. #
Pro tip for BingeWorthy. If a friend asks for ideas on something to binge, share a link to your profile page. It works without being logged-in. It's a smart way to share your favorites, and it also helps spread the word about BingeWorthy, which is nice. This is my profile page. A few more. Leo Laporte. NakedJen, Jake Savin, Liza Sperling, Francine Hardaway, Steve Garfield, Peter Politi.#
A recent Biden rally.#

