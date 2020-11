On Facebook, I'm getting another look at all the things I posed in the run-up to the 2016 election. One of the threads was a screen shot of the 538 graph showing the probability of a Clinton win over Trump over time. It took a real dive when Comey announced he was investigating emails found on Anthony Weiner's laptop. Nate Silver said, in the aftermath of the election, when people complained about the polls, that Trump had a greater than 30% chance of winning. A baseball player who hits .300 is a pretty good hitter. 30% ain't zero. That said Comeyit 30%. The odds were a lot lower before his announcement.

I finally understand what agile means in programming, and of course, I've been doing it from the beginning of my programming career. Get something working, try it out, learn from it, perhaps go in a different direction, but always checking what I'm doing by using it and listening to users. Mitch Kapor , who I learned a lot from at Personal Software in the early 80s, worked this way. I ran Living Videotext on these principles. Everything UserLand did was developed this way. Now that I understand what it means, I might try to factor all the writing that's out there about it into a few words that explain the difference. I once encountereddevelopment in a company where the software was developed using DoD procedures. Their philosophy was design the whole thing up front and give pieces of the project to different groups of programmers, who never saw the full spec, so no one knew what they were working on. The company went out of business very quickly. The team went on to form the core of another company, which also went out of business, each time because the product widely missed the mark.