Biden has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania. #
The news should reflect what the Trumps are really doing with the lawsuits. They're going to pitch state legislatures that the election was stolen and they should appoint different electors. The lawsuits just have to get press coverage and show up in opinion polls. They wouldn't have to flip too many states with Republican legislatures. For example: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan. #
Might be a good idea to stop referring to Republicans as Repubs, and call them what they are -- Trumps.#
CNN's Magic Wall is crap. They should have people entering the numbers that the announcer says from a keyboard. And the performance is awful. Get a higher-rated CPU. I can't believe how shitty all of them are.#
Even if the tech is old, slow and poorly organized -- Kornacki is king. He's the Batman of the United States of Gotham City.#
The only time we have to listen to other Americans is when we vote. They can keep talking, that’s their right. But I can choose not to listen. There’s a limit to respect. I don’t listen to people when all they have to say is how they hate me.#
Assuming Trump refuses to leave the White House, here’s the plan. Turn the White House into our equivalent of Lenin’s tomb. Seal it off but, everyone but Trump can leave, send him food and water and people can visit to see the imprisoned former president. When he dies embalm him.#
Last update: Friday November 6, 2020; 10:49 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)