Fargo digging#

For a project I'm doing, I wanted to see how Fargo did calendar structures. This is what I found out. It's here primarily so I can find it again later through search engines. #
First, here's an OPML file from Fargo, that I used briefly in the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 to edit my blog. #
I was interested in the attributes that Fargo used. I wanted to see what type attributes it used for calendars. I was surprised to see that it didn't use any. It did use a name attribute. And now I can see what it used that for, it was for the name of the file. It allowed you to change the text of the headline without affecting the name of the file the HTML rendering was saved in. This had come up as a question in some of the work we're doing with Old School. #
Last update: Saturday November 7, 2020; 9:29 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)