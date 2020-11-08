The election is over, our power as citizens is now back to normal, which is minuscule. We’re ever more hunkered down by the virus, or we should be. How do we as individuals make things better other than symbolically. We still depend on the same people to rep us. The last 24 hours were glorious. Now we have to deal with reality.#
I'll take People Who Made Life Better for $100, Alex. #
I have to admit to having new respect for Philadelphia. I could never think of a reason for it existing, I tried, I really did. Next time we get a fascist asshole in the White House, we’ll call Philadelphia.#
Leo McGarry, a fictional character: "Bill Russell was getting eaten alive cuz they could never get him to throw an elbow. He didn't want to do it. So Red Auerbach told him to do it, one time, throw an elbow on a nationally televised game, you'll never have to do it again. You bet your ass they'll know the leak came from us." #
I really enjoyed VP-elect Harris's speech last night. I was crying like a baby through the whole thing. Even though I'm not black, Indian-American or a woman, I'm a sucker for people rising through prejudice and achieving huge victories like that. I also like that she's from the Bay Area, specifically Berkeley, where I lived for a number of years, and still have friends who live there. #
But Biden's speech was disturbing. Not because he said anyting other than what he was saying through the campaign -- he was totally consistent. But now we're on the other side of the election, and I don't think all the happy talk about working across the aisle will amount to anything, other than a sense by the Repubs and their voters, that yeah you can walk all over the Dems and there's never a price to pay. #
"Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty."#
The equivalent from Biden to McConnell today would be...#
"We noticed that Trump stopped getting his Cabinet officials approved by the Senate a couple of years ago, and McConnell never said a word about it. So the first round of my Cabinet appointments will be on the house, freebies, appointed without Senate approval. Then we can have a big bipartisan conference on how we want this to work in the future. And until then, the Senate is out of the advise-and-consent business. If you don't like it, ask Nancy Pelosi if she'll impeach me. Heh."#
Hopefully the Repubs will squawk, loudly, and take the Dems to court. And Biden, like Trump, will ignore what the court says, if they dare rule on this. #
Same with oversight from the Senate. Cross that off the list too, until we come to some larger agreement about enforcing the norms that Trump and McConnell trashed over the last four years. Maybe the price is, dear Senate, that McConnell is censured and loses his party leadership. Or maybe we insist that he be sent back to Kentucky. I'm not kidding. What you all did is not excusable. We're willing to let McConnell take the fall, and then we can move on from there. #
But don't tell me how we're friends, we're not friends. McConnell came within a hair of turning America into a fascist dictatorship. He must've thought he'd get away with it.#
"The Repubs walk all over the Dems. But if you love America, you have to vote Democratic, because the Repubs are crazy fascists. We have to teach the Dems how to be hardass motherfuckers, and insist that they have a head-on collision with the Repubs so they respect them, and in doing so, respect us."#
It sure sounds like Biden is making the same insane mistake Obama did, believing that this election is somehow transformative, or that he is transformative, and all of a sudden, because the US is in dire trouble (as usual when the Dems take over), the Repubs will transform. They only respect you if you drive straight into a head-on collision with them without hitting the brakes. You are the president, Mr President-elect, you have to be the badass. I'm hoping you know that and this happy talk is just a veneer. #
Last update: Sunday November 8, 2020; 4:27 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)