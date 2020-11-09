The Russians, apparently, did not hack the election, or at least if they tried it didn't work.#
If you're an NBA fan as I am, you know all about Inside the NBA on TNT. Charles, Kenny, Shaq and Ernie. They're funny, smart, irreverant, and when they get serious, have a pretty good understanding of basketball. I like the Trippi podcast for that reason. I've tried the James Carville one, it doesn't have the same appeal, I guess. I think it may be a generational thing. Anyway, I don't think politics has to be so cutthroat as it is in the Republican world. I've tried listening to Limbaugh et al, it just doesn't work for me. #
The Democrats should do some marketing, and connecting with their users (ie voters). Based on what I'm reading about the polls, they have a crude and often incorrect view of what they think and what influences them, what they look for in a candidate. Just read about Hispanic voters in south Florida and Texas voting for Trump, when the Dems thought they had their support. Membership in the Democratic party should mean something. Or maybe we need to start another party, not to run candidates necessarily, but to organize voters. Maybe the Dems would get the idea that they should "acquire" this party. That's how change often happens in tech, btw. Key point I've raised over and over -- political parties and social networks belong together. The current crop of social nets are optimized for advertisers.#
Last update: Monday November 9, 2020; 9:45 AM EST.
