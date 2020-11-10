A science fiction plot#

A tyrant autocrat is elected POTUS because a lot of people voted for a third party candidate or thought the other candidate was a shoe-in so they didn't bother to vote at all. #
The people endured the four years, even though they suffered and many died, the country was looted and its government was dismantled.#
But! Once the four years was up they voted the tyrant out, replacing him with a solid ethical president and vice president. The citizens relaxed and partied and got back to their business of staying alive during a raging pandemic.#
But! While they weren't looking, the other party took over state legislatures. This was seen as a crafty foxy move because then they get to gerrymander House districts, which gave them an advantage that meant it was relatively easy for them to control the House. But they were even more crafty and foxy. There was a little-known feature of the Constitution that meant that controlling state legislatures meant they controlled who was president.#
The current president, the tyrant, played golf, as he normally does. People relaxed. "See he doesn't have any nefarious plans!" said the citizens.#
Last update: Tuesday November 10, 2020; 8:32 AM EST.
