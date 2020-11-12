Includes in Little Outliner#

A few days ago a user asked that LO2 support "includes." I did a little investigating, and found that it already supports them. So I thought it might be a good idea to explain what they are and how they work, maybe other people will find it interesting and/or useful. #
The idea comes from the C programming language. It had the ability to include one file in another. When you included a file, it was as if its text was present in the file doing the including. The C compiler couldn't tell the difference. #
In an outliner it works similarly. A node is an include if it has a type attribute with the value include, and a url attribute that points to an OPML file with the outline to be included. #
When you expand an include in LO2, the text from the included outline is expanded below the node. You can edit the text, but none of the edits will be saved to the included file. You should think of it as read-only, even though LO2 doesn't enforce that. #
Here's an outline that opens in LO2 that illustrates. #
Last update: Thursday November 12, 2020; 1:04 PM EST.
