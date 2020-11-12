Home exercise in winter#

I have plenty of ways to get exercise in the summer, but winter has been a challenge. I don't like riding a stationary bike, I tried mounting my street bike on a Zwift device, and yuk, I didn't like the simulated racing, I don't ride competitively. And the street scenes were primitive. Unlike my regular real-world rides I always was impatient for the exercise to be over. When I'm riding outdoors, I feel very differently.#
A friend suggested getting a rowing machine, and somehow that seemed better. But when I looked into the devices I started feeling it might be the same. #
We just had five unusual warm November days, I rode all of them, outdoors, and was thinking that the difference may be the feel of the ride. Real bike rides you almost never are straight up and down. You lean one way then another, and shift your weight to different sides. Maybe that's the diff. Then I saw an ad for this Bowflex bike that leans! It looks in the video like it may be more fun to ride. #
I posted a bit about this on Twitter. Megan McCarthy sent a pointer to a review of the category and a specific bike I asked about. I might get a Peloton, but it seems I might not have it until January. I'd like to start riding daily asap. But I'm concerned I'm going to spend a lot more money and still not have something I want to use. #
Last update: Thursday November 12, 2020; 5:12 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)