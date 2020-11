This week's Joe Trippi podcast is a must-listen. He says the Senate Republicans are playing Trump. They need him to win the Georgia runoffs on January 5. Trippi has experience managing (and winning) the Doug Jones special election in Alabama in 2017 and thinks turnout in the Georgia runoff may be similar (ie much lower than on November 3). Democratic turnout will be managed ably by Stacey Abrams . Trippi says the letter Loeffler and Perdue sent to the Georgia secretary of state demanding he resign was primarily for Trump, look boss we're carrying your water, come campaign for us! Once the runoff is done, the story goes, they will dump Trump and turn to the Biden inauguration. If they lose in Georgia, they become the minority party, and McConnell et al don't want that. Pretty amazing how depraved these Republican senators are, if Trippi is right, and I suspect he is. All for two years in the majority, obstructing the recovery from the virus.