Today's podcast listen: The Daily on the split in the Democratic Party. I think both sides are missing the obvious answer. Study the people who are voting for the Repubs. Listen. Think. The Democrats are rightly recognizing the minorities, but this may be misinterpreted by whites, esp white men. Correct that, not by trying to correct the voters, but correct the way you explain the party. The Democrats implement programs that are good forregardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age. The Repubs are poison for the people. How hard could it be to come up with a simple way of saying that truth? I agree that Defund The Police was a terrible slogan, but it wasn't a Democratic slogan. Yes I know what it's supposed to mean, but if the slogan were any good you wouldn't have to explain it. It's ripe for the Repubs. Stop leading with your chin. No one in their right mind is willing to get rid of the police. I want someone to come when I need help. Defund is the wrong word.