As Thanksgiving is almost here, this is what I'm most thankful for. The functional parts of the American government held back the corrupt parts. We had a perfect national election. Squeaky clean. The Trumps are proving that. The courts, even judges appointed by Trump, are sticking to and enforcing the rule of law. Is that enough to keep the system going for a while longer? We don't know for sure, but right now, it looks like it is. And think of all the things that didn't hold. And the corruption that made that possible