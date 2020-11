Obviously Stacey Abrams should be the next chair of the Democratic Party. Just look at the electoral map . There's the great state of Georgia, a solid blue in a sea of red. Someone figured it out. Someone was determined it would work. Someoneit work. Another good candidate would be Pete Buttigieg. Because the Dems need to talk to white people. It may not be popular, but if they could steal ten percent of the Trump base from the Repubs, things would go a lot smoother.

There was a time, a few years ago, when the NYT went to war with Facebook , leading the rest of the journalism industry. Since then I've never seen the NYT say anything positive about Facebook, or even present an alternate point of view of something evil they reported about Facebook. Add their obvious conflict of interest, and you have exactly what Fox, Breitbart or Newsmax does, except with added arrogance and pretense. They aren't even trying to present the factual information so their readers can make up their own minds. This has a very strong effect, it keeps people who follow the NYT from using Facebook to organize. Even on simple totally non-controversial things like being a way for neighbors to communicate. News is too powerful to be this fucked up. That should be the new Washington Post slogan like the one about democracy (which btw, they haven't done a great job of preserving, just sayin). That said, guess which pub is #1 on my list of most frequently cited domains?