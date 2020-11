There's a controversy on Twitter, a disagreement between tech and journalism as to whether people and companies should speak for themselves. The reporters generally say it's "tone deaf" to do so -- the reporters are going to nail you anyway. That's such nonsense. We do so many things, create so much good, and reporters' ability to judge it is so limited. Paul Graham, who I rarely agree with (sorry) said something I totally agree with, citing several founders. It's a familiar theme to readers of this blog. Sources Go Direct . Here's what I tweeted : "My own experience supports Paul Graham's advice. If you depend on journalism to let you do the great thing you’re doing, if they didn’t think of it first it’ll never happen. By going around them I was able to make blogging and podcasting happen. Create the media you need." That last sentence may be another motto in the making.