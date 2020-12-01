 
It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday December 1, 2020; 12:34 PM EST
Best journalism of the decade#
  • I've heard it asked who wrote the best bit of journalism in the last decade? That answer is very easy. Evan Osnos in the New Yorker. #
  • In Sept 2016, he wrote a piece about what a Trump presidency would be like. He's the only one who did. It was unthinkable at the time that he'd win.#
  • Why this was the best.#
    • Osnos thought of doing it.#
    • He didn't just dash it off, he thought, really learned about the subject. #
    • The piece was chilling.#
    • The artwork also.#
  • And of course Trump did win, and now we're all experts in what happened next.#
  • Writing about the unthinkable, that's when journalism can be great. #
  • Here's my writeup of his piece, at the time. I called it the missed story of 2016.#

