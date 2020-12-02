HBO Max is a historic mess#

I don't know what HBO Max is. I also don't know what HBO Go or HBO Now was. I do remember HBO. I started subscribing in the late 70s, when I was a grad student. It was a miracle. Home Box Office. First-run movies just after they finished in theaters. No commercials. Uncensored. The really good stuff. Much later they started producing their own shows, but for many years it was just movies. And it was great. Before that home entertainment was so awful, but we didn't know, until HBO showed us how it should really work.#
Anyway, for a long time I got HBO with my cable subscription, until earlier this year I decided to cut the cord, and around the same time HBO cut the cord with Roku, the company that makes the operating system that my TV runs on, and at the same time introduced HBO Max and discontinued HBO Now and HBO Go. #
So no more HBO for Davey. I missed it. I tried buying in as part of Hulu, but I didn't like that. HBO is its own thing, not something I want mixed in with all of Hulu's stuff. It would be like having to go through a minor cola brand to get a Coke. There's this institution called HBO. It's like the Statue of Liberty or the Eifel Tower, it's grand and revered, it's not something to be folded in with Hulu, which is great too, but it's just nowhere near the stature of HBO.#
Then I saw something somewhere that maybe HBO and Roku are sort of getting it together, and I checked and lo and behold I can subscribe to HBO using the same HBO app that I love, not Go, Now, Pro or Max, just HBO. Maybe they've come to their senses! Okay, no Max but who cares, I never understood what it was anyway (probably because I don't care). Only when I tried to use it on my iPad, it wouldn't accept my login. It said something incomprehensible. I'll let you see if you can decipher it. #
So I posted something on Twitter, and they responded, I gave them the info and they did something no company should ever do, they told me to talk to Roku. #
HBO can't help you watch HBO. See if Roku cares. #
I get it. A really shitty company bought HBO, and they're remarketing it, and in doing so, taking something that once was grand and superior, above the fray, beyond reproach, the gold standard of quality and turning it into schlock and schmutz, a schmatte. We're watching a great brand slowly and deliberately dismantling itself. #
And they should get rid of the Max stuff. I don't understand what's so max about it. Maybe it would be better to call it HBO Mess. 💥#
Last update: Wednesday December 2, 2020; 6:12 PM EST.
